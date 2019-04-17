Dinner to Feature Dallas’ Premier Culinary Talent

Some of our city’s favorite chefs are coming together May 5 to prepare a multi-course dinner benefiting Youth With Faces, a Dallas nonprofit providing second chances to the young men and women in the juvenile justice system.

The second annual Field & Vine Chefs’ Dinner will take place at The Statler hotel in the heart of Downtown Dallas.

Matt Balke, the Executive Chef at Bolsa and long-time Youth With Faces supporter, serves as head chef of the event alongside featured chefs Jimmy Contreras, Taco y Vino; Jeff Harris, Americano; Franchesca Nor, Dive Coastal Cuisine; and Nathan Tate, Boulevardier and Rapscallion.

Community volunteer Rebecca Masinter is the 2019 Event Chair.

Field & Vine will begin with a cocktail hour, followed by a multi-course, farm-to-table dinner with wine pairings. Each of the featured chefs will prepare a course while Youth With Faces culinary students gain valuable career experience working the event as apprentices.

Well-known electric violinist Zuriel Merek will perform throughout the evening and a live auction will end the evening.

Individual tickets are $175 and sponsored tables begin at $3,000.

Both are available to purchase at YouthWithFaces.org/events/span.