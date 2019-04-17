HP to Face Wildcats in 11-5A Finale

Highland Park has one regular-season game remaining on Thursday at Woodrow Wilson. The two teams are tied for second place in the 11-5A standings. (File photo: Rob Graham)

Highland Park already has clinched a return to the playoffs. But first, the Lady Scots have some unfinished regular-season business.

HP will play at Woodrow Wilson in its final District 11-5A game on Thursday, looking to avenge a heartbreaking 7-6 defeat from the first meeting between the teams on March 26.

Thursday’s game also will essentially determine the runner-up, and therefore the No. 2 playoff seed, behind Carrollton Creekview in the district standings. Postseason play gets underway next week.

The Lady Scots (16-8, 10-3) have won five of their last six games, following up a 12-2 loss to Creekview on April 12 with an 11-0 thrashing of Thomas Jefferson in their final home game on Tuesday.