Let’s Eat Dallas: 6 New Restaurants to Try

Jinya Ramen Bar

625 High Market Road

JINYA Ramen Bar has officially opened the doors of its first Dallas location in Victory Park, serving up piping hot ramen, craft cocktails, and Japanese small plates. The expansive ramen-focused menu offers 13 signature bowls, featuring five kinds of broth simmered for 10 hours and 20+ toppings, allowing for countless combinations. Popular bowls include the Goku Midnight Cowboy (pork broth, tender braised beef brisket, bean sprouts, green onion, kikurage, seasoned egg, thick noodles), the Tonkotsu Black (pork broth, pork chashu, kikurage, green onion, nori dried seaweed, seasoned egg, garlic chips, garlic oil, fried onion, spicy sauce, thin noodles), and vegetarian/vegan options including Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen (vegetable broth, tofu, onion, green onion, spinach, crispy onion, garlic chips, garlic oil, chili oil, sesame seeds, thick noodles). The new location also features a curated beverage menu from local owner Drew Smith.

Malibu Poke

2355 Olive St.

Restaurateur Jon Alexis opened his second Dallas location of the award-winning elevated, quick-serve poke restaurant in Uptown at McKinney & Olive. The eatery prides itself on being elevated and focused on top-notch ingredients – fresh fish is butchered daily, sauces are made from scratch, kale is hand-massaged, and orders are placed on a high-resolution self-serve kiosk. For the new Uptown location (and soon to be introduced in all Malibu Poke locations), Malibu now offers a “medium” sized bowl starting at $14.

In addition to traditional raw seafood, Malibu offers cooked seafood, chicken and gluten-free and vegan options, including a completely Whole30 compliant bowl.

MIXT

2355 Olive St.

A fast-casual concept known for farm-fresh salads, grain bowls, and seasonal plates will open its first location outside of California in the heart of Uptown this May. The restaurant serves a variety of signature creations and offers over 72 ingredients to create your own salad or healthy grilled protein plate. MIXT’s menu includes seasonal salads like the Wrangler made with romaine hearts, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, grilled asparagus, rainbow carrots, cotija cheese, jicama, black beans, scallions, barbecue spiced croutons, and creamy sriracha ranch dressing. Guests can also design their own bowls, selecting greens or grains, a choice of protein, five specialty ingredients and homemade dressing without gluten or GMOs. When seeking a heartier meal, the ‘Plate’ menu features a choice of a sustainable grilled protein, a homemade sauce—chicken jus, chimichurri, miso ginger glaze or spicy Korean BBQ—and two plant-based sides, like parmesan mashed cauliflower and grilled broccoli with chili flakes.

North Italia

The Union Dallas

The creative minds behind Flower Child and The Henry are bringing crave-worthy Italian food is coming to the downtown Dallas/Victory Park area on May 1. Encompassing 5,501-square-feet, the eatery boasts a full-service bar, as well as indoor and outdoor spaces that are comfortable enough for a casual lunch and special enough for a celebratory dinner. Menu highlights include the Grilled Artichoke with sea salt, truffle, grana Padano cheese, and lemon aioli; Italian Farm Salad made with salami, provolone, pepperoncini, olive, Campari tomato, red onion, cucumber, roasted pepper, and Italian dressing; house-specialty Bolognese served with traditional meat sauce; as well as Chef’s Daily Pizza and a selection of classic Italian desserts. North Italia also offers a Kids Menu with a variety of childhood favorites. As for beverages, the cocktail menu is expertly-crafted by Mat Snapp, Beverage Director of Sam Fox Restaurants. Libations range from the Quiet Italian Gentleman with Bulleit Rye, Carpano Antica, Campari, and Disaronno Amaretto; to Life In Italics with Aviation Gin, Italicus Rosolio, peach bitters, lavender blossom, and Fever-Tree Mediterranean tonic.

Sauce Pizza & Wine

8185 Walnut Hill Lane

The envy-worthy pizza, pasta, and salad destination has landed at The Hill, the popular entertainment district located at Walnut Hill Lane and I-75. Offering fresh and flavorful Italian cuisine in a fast-casual environment, Sauce hosts a variety of dishes, all made from scratch like the Lasagna Pie with spinach, mushrooms, ricotta, meatballs & fresh garlic and the Spicy Chicken Sausage with hatch green chile & smoked mozzarella. Or diners can keep things on the lighter side with signature salads including the Salmon & Kale black currants, cashews, farro, romaine hearts & champagne vinaigrette. Anyone with a sweet tooth can’t forget about the Pizza Cookie with half-baked triple chocolate chip cookie dough made in-house daily, topped with a heaping scoop of Grateful Spoon gelato.

SkinnyFats

3700 McKinney Ave

One of the most beloved restaurants in Las Vegas has expanded beyond the Nevada border into Uptown. Now open, SkinnyFATS is celebrated for its one-of-a-kind, two-sided menu featuring ‘Happy’ indulgences and delicious, ‘Healthy’ alternatives. SkinnyFATS is proud to make Texas its new home and brings the same crave-worthy recipes from Las Vegas, plus never-before-seen dishes to celebrate the new location. In addition to a wide selection of bowls, tacos, burgers, all-day breakfast and more, the Dallas location offers a full-service bar featuring must-try local brews, harder-to-find craft beers and premium coffee from Houndstooth.