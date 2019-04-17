Project Prom: Texans Can Academy Asks Community for Donations

High schools all over the nation will be kicking off prom season in a few short weeks. While Texans Can Academy students will also celebrate, many of them cannot afford the attire that is a special part of the widespread tradition.

Calling the effort “Project Prom”, the development team for Dallas-area campuses is asking the community to support students by donating gently used men’s and women’s formal wear.

Donations of prom dresses, suits, dress shirts, jewelry, ties, and dress shoes will be accepted at Texans Can Academy – Dallas Oak Cliff through April 22.

“Senior students look forward to prom every year and we deeply appreciate the community’s involvement in making sure each student has something special to wear,” said Richard Marquez, CEO and president of Texans Can Academies. “We strive to be a value-added organization for students both at school and away from school, and we are very grateful for the donations and support from the community.”

For more information and to make a donation, please contact Dallas development director, Felicia Gummi, at 214-882-7949 or [email protected].