Saint Michael’s Farmers Market Returns for 8th Season

With a continued effort to be enthusiastic about its food-only market, Saint Michael’s Farmers Market returns for its 8th season April 27 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The market will continue every Saturday until Sept. 29.

The event also is welcoming its new market director, Tricia Stewart. Stewart shadowed Nancy Wilbur all last season in anticipation of Wilbur’s retirement. Wilbur and her husband Tom have been enthusiastic supporters of the market since it started and found it to be a perfect fit.

Both long-time vendors and quite a few new ones will return for the season. Thirty vendors are expected opening day. A special vendor will be highlighted at events each month, beginning May 4 with the Jubilee neighborhood young entrepreneurial team selling their delicious Lemonade for National Lemonade Day.

Chef demos from Jed Demler and other chefs will also highlight the markets alongside the Saint Michael’s Market Band.