Dallas Arboretum to Host Fine Art, Craft Show

From April 27 to 28, the Dallas Arboretum will present Artscape, a juried fine art and fine craft show and sale, that where close to 100 outstanding artists from around the country showcase their art.

A special members preview will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. April 26 before it opens to the public.

Dallas Arboretum volunteers and community leaders Sharon Ballew and Mari Epperson will co-chair the event.

“With the garden in bloom for spring, Artscape has become one of the best art festivals to attend in the area with some of the finest artists showcasing their work,” said Ballew.

Artscape features a variety of mediums including painting, sculpture, 2-D and 3-D mixed media, photography, jewelry, glass, digital art, ceramics, and more.

In addition to Artscape, guests will be able to enjoy the newest summer exhibit, “Celebrate the Children,” created by acclaimed sculptor Gary Lee Price, which is on display through Oct. 15. The exhibition features more than 25 different, hand-produced, bronze sculptures of children playfully interacting.

Artscape admission is free for paid garden guests. More information can be found at https://www.dallasarboretum.org/