Easter Hoppenings at Reunion Tower Include Easter Bunny Photos 470 Feet in the Air

Raise the bar this year with your Easter pictures – raise it 470 feet in the air.

On the Friday and Saturday before Easter, guests can meet the Easter Bunny at Reunion Tower’s GeO-Deck and pose for photos that will last a lifetime at 470 feet in the air. Guests can also purchase 5×7 photos with the Easter Bunny for $8.99 each.

And if you get hungry, Cloud Nine Cafe at Reunion Tower will also be open for a celebratory Spring-themed lunch.

On Easter Sunday, magician Diamond Jim Tyler will host a performance and then road the GeO-Deck mystifying visitors – from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Family Bingo will wrap up the three-day weekend on Monday on the GeO-Deck from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All Easter Hoppenings are included in the price of admission to Reunion Tower.