GALLERY: Can Do! Luncheon

Wilkinson Center event chair Linda Secrest and underwriting chair Capera Ryan welcomed more than 300 attendees to the seventh annual Can Do! Luncheon held on March 4 at the Dallas Country Club.

The sold-out event recognized individuals and organizations who exemplify entrepreneurship in philanthropy and the “can do” spirit that makes great things happen in the community. Ashlee and Chris Kleinert, sponsors of the second annual Kids Can Too! Award, closed the awards presentations by announcing this year’s recipient – Jesuit Dallas, a Catholic, private, independent, all-boys high school.

(Photos: Melissa Macatee)