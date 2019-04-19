Gallery: Aging Mind Gala

The 5th Annual Aging Mind Foundation Gala was held at The Joule Dallas and raised over $720,000 to find the cause of Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Presented by Headington Companies, The Joule and Forty Five Ten, the event kicked off with a cocktail reception followed by a seated dinner with special entertainment by country music singer Jay Allen, a live auction and after party on the Joule Terrace.

“Over six million Americans are currently battling Alzheimer’s disease and by 2050, that number is expected to increase to 14 million Americans,” said Laree Hulshoff, co-founder of Aging Mind Foundation. “The Gala is our largest fundraiser of the year and since 2013, Aging Mind Foundation has raised more than $2 million to fund high-quality brain research. This year, the event benefits Yale University’s Cellular Neuroscience, Neurodegeneration and Repair program.”

(Photos: Rhiannon Lee and Tamytha Cameron)