During the Each Moment Matters 2019 Luncheon Kick-Off Party Co-Chairs, Andy Walsh and Thear Suzuki, announced this year’s event will be held October 3.

The luncheon, which benefits Faith Presbyterian Hospice will be held at the Hilton Anatole Ballroom.

During the April 3 host committee kick-off party, invited guests got the chance to mingle and enjoy art at Samuel Lynne Galleries in the Design District.

(Photos: Kristina Bowman Photography)