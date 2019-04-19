House of the Month: 3414 Beverly Drive

This transitional masterpiece, located on prestigious Beverly Drive, is a designer’s showplace.

The 10,282-square-feet home has six bedrooms, six full and two half baths, and is meticulously completed with luxury finishes and sophisticated details throughout. The beautifully designed kitchen flows into the casual dining room and opens to the family room with stackable, sliding doors that bring the outdoors in. The courtyard has phantom screens and radiant ceiling heaters. Spectacular features include a phantom lift to the basement. An eight-car garage can serve as a multi-purpose space. The master bath offers spa-like features with dual-rain heads, body sprays, and heated towel tack in the shower along with his and her luxury walk-in closets. A large, flex space on the third floor can be used as a game room or bedroom with bath and walk-in closet.

(Photos: Courtesy Rogers Healy and Associates)