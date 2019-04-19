Nordstroms Announces Hatch Partnership at NorthPark Center

A shop celebrating fashionable clothing for expecting moms and beyond is popping up this April at Nordstroms in NorthPark Center.

[email protected] has partnered with New York City-based HATCH Collection, a digitally- native and celebrity-loved lifestyle brand focusing on solution-based, fashionable designs, and clean beauty products that support women before and throughout pregnancy.

The shop launches on April 19 at Nordstroms in NorthPark Center.

“I’m thrilled to partner with HATCH on our first-ever [email protected] shop for moms,” said Olivia Kim, vice president of Creative Projects at Nordstrom. “I’m such a big fan of the brand because it’s centered around women supporting women, and it is really important to me to partner with female-founded brands when the opportunity arises.”

Born out of a desire to create something chic and elevated to be worn before, during, and after pregnancy, Ariane Goldman launched HATCH to fill a void in the maternity clothing market.

The original line of timeless clothing is meant to be worn for every stage of pregnancy. [email protected] Welcomes HATCH will include fan favorites such as the Lucy Jumper, The Gemma Dress, The Twilight Jumpsuit, The Weekend Pant, The Boyfriend Shirt, and much more for moms everywhere.

In addition to everyday clothing, the shop will feature swimwear, intimates, HATCH Mama clean beauty products such as the Belly Oil Belly Mask, Belly Tattoos, as well as the thoughtfully-designed HATCH-to-Hospital box filled with hospital essentials to make any stay more comfortable.

“Since launching HATCH we’ve created a meaningful destination beyond clothing that carries women throughout different stage of life with a sense of beauty and confidence,” said Goldman, HATCH founder and CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with Nordstrom to strengthen and expand this community that we’ve created online and through our physical stores in New York and Los Angeles and can’t wait to introduce our world to the Nordstrom customer.”