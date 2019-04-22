GALLERY: Exposed Raises Over $140,000

Sponsored by Compass Real Estate, Stanley Korshak and 505 Ranch Club at Cedar Creek Lake, Exposed raised over $140,000 to help fund the International Melanoma Tissue Bank Consortium, a first-of-its-kind critical research initiative.

“We wanted Exposed 2019 to be more than just an event—our goal was to make it an experience,” says co-founder Suzanne Warner about the second biennial fundraiser benefiting AIM at Melanoma which was held March 28.

Honorary chair and beauty entrepreneur Jamie O’Banion welcomed the crowd with a dynamic call to action, having had a previous scare with basal cell carcinoma, O’Banion stressed the importance of early detection. Compass chief evangelist Leonard Steinberg, a melanoma survivor himself, further reinforced the need for annual skin checks. And bringing the crowd to its feet, Felicia Corbray spoke passionately about her ongoing battle with ocular melanoma, a rare and potentially deadly form of the disease.

(Photos: Shana Anderson and Bret Redman)