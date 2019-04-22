Lady Scots Return to Playoffs This Week

After a runner-up finish in District 11-5A during the regular season, Highland Park will begin the softball playoffs this week.

The Lady Scots (17-8) will meet Seagoville in the Region II bi-district round, beginning a best-of-three series at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Mercy Street Sports Complex. HP will host Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday. The third game, if necessary, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Seagoville.

The Dragons finished in third place in District 12-5A. The winner of the series will face either McKinney North or Frisco Lone Star next week in the area round.

HP will carry momentum into postseason play after defeating Woodrow Wilson 12-4 on Friday in the regular-season finale. The Lady Scots have won six of their last seven games, and have averaged 13.5 runs in those victories.