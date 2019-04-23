Crime: April 15 – 21

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TIME GETS AWAY

Wednesday turned out to be a bad day for a couple of Rolex owners. One reported a black Submariner watch, valued at $12,000, stolen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. April 17 from a home in the 3600 block of Euclid Avenue in Highland Park. Another reported his watch, valued at $5,800, stolen overnight before 11 a.m. April 17 from a home in the 4100 block of Grassmere Lane in University Park.

HIGHLAND PARK

15 Monday

Moosa the dog served mandatory quarantine after biting a man on the hand at 8:14 p.m. outside a home in the 5000 block of Holland Avenue. The man, who was taking his trash out to the curb when bit, took himself to Presbyterian Hospital. Moosa was ordered to stay indoors for 10 days.

16 Tuesday

A black 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe was broken into sometime between 7 p.m. April 15 and 8 a.m. April 16 in the 4600 block of Edmondson Avenue. Three golf clubs, valued at $500, were stolen, as well as a $150 pair of binoculars. The Tahoe’s rear hatch was also damaged.

A window was shattered on a rental car – a grey 2019 Hyundai Kona – in the 5400 block of Sewanee Avenue between 8:15 and 10:30 a.m.

A semi-truck hit and severely damaged a light pole at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Eastern Avenue at 9:41 a.m. The woman driving the truck did not stop to report the damage.

Stolen between 7 p.m. April 15 and 7 p.m. April 16: a basketball hoop, valued at $600, and a tetherball set, valued at $60, from the front yard of a home in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue.

A storage building at a home under renovation in the 5000 block of Abbott Avenue was broken into between 5 p.m. April 9 and 9 p.m. April 16. Missing: tools, light fixtures, and sporting equipment valued between $15,000 and $20,000.

19 Friday

Between 7 p.m. April 18 and 4:45 a.m. April 19, someone entered a black 2015 Honda Accord at a home in the 3200 block of St. John’s Drive. Nothing was reported stolen.

Damaged between 2 and 3:55 p.m.: the side door of a 2012 Buick Enclave that was likely struck by another vehicle outside a home in the 4500 block of Rheims Place.

UNIVERSITY PARK

15 Monday

Arrested at 1:46 a.m.: a 28-year-old Fort Worth man accused of driving a white 2006 Toyota Tacoma in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane with an invalid license and possession of drug paraphernailia.

16 Tuesday

Arrested at at 8:41 a.m. in the 6900 block of Hillcrest Avenue: a 29-year-old Garland man on outstanding warrants. The a silver 2001 Honda Civic he was driving was impounded.

17 Wednesday

Reported at 4:04 p.m. from the 2900 block of Dyer Street: A Reliant Energy account was opened with false identification in March.

18 Thursday

At 1:05 a.m., one or more burglars set off an alarm at Luxury Garage Sale in Snider Plaza and made off with $1,000 in inventory.

At 2:38 a.m., a shoplifter drove off in a 2006 black Infinity after taking $75 worth of Tide detergent from CVS at Mockingbird Lane and Central Expressway.

Burglarized between 1 and 2:15 p.m.: a Chevrolet at the Plaza at Preston Center.

21 Sunday

Burglarized between 12:30 and 2 p.m.: a silver 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport at a home in the 4400 block of Potomac Avenue.