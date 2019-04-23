Gallery: Dallas Arboretum Food & Wine Festival

During the height of Dallas Blooms, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden held its third annual Food and Wine Festival, which expanded to a three-day celebration from March 21 to 23 where thousands experienced, sampled and learned about food.

Farmer Lee Jones, founder of The Chef’s Garden® in Ohio, served as the Honorary Farmer Chair for the weekend. Melissa Lewis was the event chair, and Chef Sharon Van Meter was the chef chair.

Dallas Arboretum Board Chairman Alan Walne said, “This festival should be on every adult’s list for the spring. From the Thursday night event to Friday’s intimate Vintner’s dinner to Roots on the Road conference, there’s something for everyone. We are thankful to the chefs, restaurants, panelists, organizers and attendees for making it a success.”

The event kicked off with A Grand Tasting on March 21 with close to 1,000 attendees noshing delectable samples from 40 of the region’s top chefs, while sampling wines and beer. Held in the evening with perfect weather with more than 500,000 spring blooming bulbs, attendees enjoyed the event, while treating their taste buds to the best food and wine.

On March 22, the festival featured master classes during the day, followed by an intimate Vintners’ Dinner that evening in A Tasteful Place, the most picturesque place to watch the downtown Dallas skyline at sunset. The Vintners’ Dinner featured 10 top chefs who each prepared a magnificent five-course dinner that vintners expertly paired with exclusive wine for each course.

(Photos: Steve Foxall)