Preston Royal Flower Child Blooming Soon

After the continued success of Flower Child’s previous locations at Inwood Village and Addison, the healthy, fast-casual restaurant from Fox Restaurant Concepts, will open its third Dallas location this May at 5959 Royal Lane.

The menu offers healthy and balanced dining experience with a variety of categories including salads, plates, bowls, wraps, and a healthy Children’s menu – design packed with a selection of organic, gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan items for lunch and dinner, seven days a week.

Our favorite is the Mother Earth bowl, which combines ancient grains with sweet potato, portabella mushroom, avocado, cucumber, broccoli pesto, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette, and hemp seed.

Proteins such as all-natural chicken, sustainable salmon, grass-fed steak, and organic non-GMO tofu are all available as add-ons.

Flower Child also offers daily juice options made with extra fresh fruit and veggies from main dishes and sides to create delicious beverages while conserving every bit of food. The beverage list also includes organic wine, local Texas beer and kombucha, and cold brew coffee, along with a variety of lemonades made with fresh ingredients and seasonal flavors.