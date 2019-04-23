Spring Forward Libations, Sustainability Featured on Dallas Menus

From a very special Québec-inspired secret menu to an exciting libation partnership that benefits children in third world countries, there’s a laundry list of reasons to dine out this week.

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck

Reunion Tower

Guests at this downtown eatery can imbibe for a great cause when they order the recently unveiled Paper Crane, a unique take on the classic Paper Plane cocktail, as each beverage directly benefits Paper For Water, a local organization with a mission to raise money to fund water wells around the world – $2 are donated directly to Paper For Water with each origami crane Five Sixty purchases from the organization. The Paper Crane cocktail is barrel aged in-house and features Maker’s Mark, Aperol, Amavo Nonino, vanilla, and fresh lemon juice.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Preston Hollow Village, Uptown

Speaking of making a positive difference on the planet, this eatery has launched Conscious Earth, a concept-wide program that is looking to lead the restaurant industry in sustainability by responsibly sourcing ingredients and respecting Earth’s ecosystems, both land and sea. Recently, they joined forces with the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch®, a like-minded organization that provides the groundwork and guidelines for serving sustainable seafood. All meat, poultry, and eggs used will be humanely raised as the program will continue to evolve the dining experience through unique flavors and environmentally sound practices.

Bullion

400 Record St.

Oui, you read that right. Bullion is now serving decadent Poutine for a limited time with a very special Québec-inspired secret menu. For a limited time, guests can enjoy this off-menu dish on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays in the lounge starting at 6 p.m. through May 1. The Secret Menu features Bullion’s take on the traditional French-Canadian Poutine with hand-cut, triple cooked pommes frites covered in foie gras and confit duck gravy for just $10. Pair with Unibroue’s La Fin du Monde, a cult favorite Belgium Tripel golden ale from Québec, for an additional $10.

Grange Hall

4445 Travis St.

After unveiling a weekly dinner option last fall, the chic eatery is bringing the option back, starting Thursday, April 25. The weekly dinner will be served from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays moving forward. Dishes include Caviar Spaghetti, Pot of Gorgeous Greens, and, if you’re feeling a bit fancy, the Golden Egg, featuring 1 oz Petrossian Caviar, blue corn and buckwheat blinis, champagne gelée, and crème fraiche.

Uchibā Uncommon Ramen

2817 Maple Ave. (above Uchi)

Limited reservations are now being accepted for the restaurant’s monthly series featuring innovative collaborations with Uchibā’s Chef de Cuisine Alex Astrantiand renowned chefs from around the country. The April 29 experience will feature Austin-based barbecue cook, grilling guy, restaurant owner, educator, writer, and James Beard-award recipient, Aaron Franklin. Click here to purchase tickets and view upcoming collaborations.

Perle on Maple

2927 Maple Ave.

Tucked inside The Stoneleigh Hotel, this French-inspired restaurant is celebrating spring with new menu items for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even springtime cocktails. The lunch and dinner menus feature new savory starters including Parisian Gnocchi, Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Cocktail, Steamed Pei Mussels, and Crispy Salt Cod Fritters. Entrees range from Scottish Salmon, pan seared and served with braised leeks, tarragon, and beurre blanc to Ahi Tuna Au Poivre (dinner only), herbed pappardelle, spring vegetable ratatouille, with a red wine reduction. The new cocktail menu features spirit-forward and sparkling cocktails like the Perle on Maple Old Fashioned with Woodford Reserve bourbon, Drambuie, Pimento Dram, cardamom and orange zest, and The Penthouse with Roca Patron tequila, Grand Marnier, organic agave, fresh lemon, and lime juice