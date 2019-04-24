DSO Announces New Assistant Conductor

Music director Designate Fabio Luisi and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra have announced the appointment of Katharina Wincor as assistant conductor.

“Katharina had a command of the score, intense musicality and a strong podium presence that immediately caught the attention of the orchestra,” said music director designate Fabio Luisi. “I look forward to working with her in Dallas.”

Kim Noltemy, president and CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra said, Wincor exemplifies artistic excellence.

“She instills in her work the same creative and inspirational vision of the DSO, and we are thrilled that she will be joining us in our future endeavors of creating the finest level of symphonic music in the world,” Noltemy said.

In this role, she will conduct youth concerts, Dallas Symphony Community and Parks Concerts, select DSO on the GO performances, and other concerts as assigned. She will also regularly assist the music director designate and guest conductors in the preparation of the orchestra for Texas Instruments Classical Series concerts.

Wincor will join the DSO and begin her duties at the start of the 2019/20 season.

“I am honored to join the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s conducting staff,” said Wincor. “The incredible musicians of the DSO welcomed me warmly, and I am excited to work with Fabio Luisi as he begins his tenure with the orchestra.”