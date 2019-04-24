Locals Create On-Demand Beauty Service App

Hair and makeup services are still being done behind the chair – just a little differently.

There is an app for just about everything these days; that’s why Lisa Williams and longtime friend Diane Izzedin teamed up to create an on-demand beauty app for Dallas women to make life a little easier.

The Zazzazu app lets users book some of their favorite hair and makeup artists to their home, hotel, or office.

The team of on-demand expert stylist and makeup artists are led by Williams, a Preston Hollow resident.

Williams brings her love of classic French beauty — think natural, glowing, feel-good glam — and 20-plus years of industry experience to Zazzazu. Since 1984, she has worked in the hairdressing industry in Dallas.

Williams also was one of the premiere hairstylists hired at Toni and Guy when they opened on Sherry Lane. In 1990, she began working with Independent Artists Agency (IA), of Dallas, and has been featured in Self, Cosmopolitan, Mademoiselle, Tattler and Maxim.

Some of Williams’s distinguished clientele include Anna Wintour, Donna Karan, David Yurman, Heidi Klum, and Gisele Bundchen.

Williams along with her co-founder, Diane Izzedin, say they are dedicated to sharing fresh beauty secrets from around the world with the Zazzazu experts to bring their diverse clientele the most comprehensive beauty service out there.