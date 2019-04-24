New York Times Best Selling Author to Visit Half Priced Books

New York Times bestselling nature writer, Delia Owens, will discuss and sign copies of her debut novel (and Reese Witherspoon Book Club selection) Where The Crawdads Sing this May at the Flagship Half Priced Books, 5803 E. Northwest Highway.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. May 1.

Owens is the coauthor of three internationally bestselling nonfiction books about her life as a wildlife scientist in Africa, including Cry of the Kalahari and Secrets of the Savanna. She has won the John Burroughs Medal for Nature Writing and has been published in Nature, the African Journal of Ecology, and International Wildlife, among many others.

Where The Crawdads Sing has been described as “an exquisite ode to the natural world, a heartbreaking coming-of-age story, and a surprising account of a murder investigation.”

A copy of the book is available for purchase in combination with an event ticket ($22) and books will also be sold as specially-priced new items during the event while supplies last.

Seating is first to come, first served and attendees who purchase a book/ticket combo will be granted access to the signing line first. Numbered passes to enter the line and seating will be available at the location at 5 p.m., two hours prior to the event start time.

Special pre-event activities include a stamped bookmark craft and southern-style grits tasting.