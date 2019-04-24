Scots Clinch 11-5A Title With Shutout

Highland Park bounced back from its first District 11-5A loss in a big way on Tuesday, with a 13-0 win over Thomas Jefferson in the Scots’ final regular-season home game.

The victory clinched the league title for HP, which will enter the playoffs next week as the top seed from 11-5A. The Scots (20-11, 12-1) likely will play Kimball in the bi-district round.

HP had its eight-game winning streak snapped on April 18 with a 4-3 upset loss to Carrollton R.L. Turner. The Scots had outscored opponents by a combined margin of 89-6 during those eight victories.

To illustrate HP’s dominance in district play, Tuesday’s win marked the 10th time in 13 league games that the Scots scored in double digits, and also was their ninth shutout.

The Scots will wrap up the district slate on Friday at Woodrow Wilson, which also has clinched a postseason berth. They will host Allen on Saturday in a postseason warmup game.