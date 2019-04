An employee was stabbed by a co-worker at Jimmy John’s on Hillcrest – across the street from SMU – on Tuesday afternoon, according to the University Park Police Department.

Reports from the sandwich shop are the stabber ran away after inserting a knife into the co-worker’s neck around 3:15 p.m.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect has not yet been caught, according to police.