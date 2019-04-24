Three of The Nicest Airbnbs in The Neighborhood

Most of the incredible homes in Preston Hollow and Park Cities are owner-occupied, but a few neighbors make their homes available for short-term rental on Airbnb.com.

(ABOVE: “New Single-Level Ranch Home by Highland Park Village.” Rate: $447 a night.)

The online marketplace connects travelers with property owners who want to rent out their homes. We searched the listings for options in the People Newspapers’ distribution area and found these gorgeous houses:

Texas Hospitality

Keith Jensen’s four bedroom home offers a first class Highland Park living experience. The single-level ranch house boasts an open floor plan that provides ample space for entertaining, and the outdoor living area is perfect for watching sunsets.

For Jensen, Airbnb is more than just an investment; it’s about welcoming people to Dallas with Texan hospitality and a genuine neighborhood experience.

“There’s a really cool thing about having people from all over the world coming to Dallas and being able to experience it like a local, not having to be in a hotel, but actually being in a neighborhood,” he said.

His guests — who have included NBA stars, famous musicians, and cast members from The Lion King — often become repeat customers. One family has used Jensen’s home for their Thanksgiving celebration three years in a row, finding the ample space and fully stocked kitchen simplify the process of bringing their family together.

A Luxurious Getaway

This 4,000-square-foot luxury home sits atop 0.7 acres in a quiet Preston Hollow neighborhood that provides easy access to NorthPark Center and Love Field. Six bedrooms, three baths, and a half-bath make it ideal for business groups and families who would prefer not to be spread across multiple hotel rooms.

Interior features include well-furnished living areas and a recently remodeled open kitchen filled with professional grade appliances. The backyard features a heated resort-style pool, hot tub, and large grassy area. The deck is well-suited for outdoor entertaining, with past guests using it to host memorable baby showers and bachelorette parties.

This is the owner’s primary residence, but she travels frequently and finds that Airbnb is a great way to offset her travel expenses.

Modern Comfort

Located across the street from Inwood Village, this sleek five bedroom home is a marvel of contemporary design. The owners, roommates Andy Cibotti, Daniel Krow, and Jeff Godon, often travel for work and realized Airbnb could help them profit from their home’s frequent vacancy.

“Since we don’t utilize the property as much as a normal family would, we put it up on Airbnb and it just started getting booked left and right,” Cibotti said.

The brand new home is filled with amenities including an infrared sauna, chef-inspired kitchen, and fire pit. Guests wanting to break away from their group will appreciate the detached bedroom that comes with a separate key. Each bedroom comes with a state-of-the-art bathroom and Cibotti’s favorite feature, digitally-controlled showers with massage jets.