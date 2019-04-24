Young Friends To Throw a House Party for a Worthy Cause

Next weekend’s Young Friends’ house party is sure to raise funds and awareness.

The Young Friends of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD) are throwing a House Party on April 26 from 7 to 11 p.m. at The Joule – and you’re invited. The 16th annual spring event is sure to draw Dallas’ young professionals for an evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dancing, and a silent auction to support the House’s mission.

The Joule at the heart of downtown will serve as the chic setting for the Young Friends House Party, with the always-animated Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra providing live entertainment. Attendees will enjoy an open bar, bidding on a range of silent auction items, and delight in savory bites.

All-inclusive tickets are $100, and sponsorships ranging from $500 to $10,000-plus are also available. All proceeds from the Young Friends House Party go directly to operational expenses for the House.

An auxiliary organization to RMHD of professionals from their mid-20s to mid-30s, Young Friends of RMHD assists the House in meeting the needs of the 1,400 families it hosts annually. Raising both funds and awareness, the Young Friends play an important role in helping RMHD give love to the seriously ill children it serves.