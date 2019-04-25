Bitter End Brings Funky “No Frills” Vibe to Deep Ellum

The evolution of Deep Ellum has come a long way into one of Dallas’ liveliest entertainment districts, and its newest neighborhood bar is giving us all something to say “Cheers” to.

Bitter End’s funky, industrial setting creates an energetic, yet comfortable, vibe. Its walls are lined with pop-art portraits of some of the world’s best musical talent, including David Bowie and Jimmy Hendrix, along with 23 flat screen TVs found in both the main dining room and covered patio. Its revamped patio space includes an outdoor bar and plenty of room to lounge.

We recently visited the self-proclaimed no-frills bar at the opening party and found that Bitter End’s sharable treats menu and specialty drinks together, overflowed with flawless flavor and fun. Not to mention, the laid-back urban vibe created the perfect atmosphere to open your taste-buds to feel every flavor and every moment.

Great Location – Great Music – Great Food – Great Service!

A real ode to the classics, the beverage program features quirky, catchy names inspired by renowned musicians and pop-culture icons. Serving twists on traditional libations, cocktail highlights include the Ziggy Stardust with rum, maraschino liqueur, grapefruit and lime; Walk The Line with bourbon, spiced peach, lemon and egg white; as well as two frozen drinks like the Madonna with vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, vanilla whip and the Marilyn with prosecco, Aperol, orange.

Bitter End also serves a large-format cocktail, also known as Alcohol You Later, that includes one bottle of Cruzan rum, coconut, Swedish fish, lemon and lime.

In addition to their cocktails, the bar has an extensive beer selection with 60 varieties available, focusing on local craft beer.

For its main food attraction, Bitter End has a Raw Bar that features an array of fresh oysters. Guests can order a half-dozen or dozen oysters from a rotating selection of East Coast and Gulf Coast varieties—all of which can be charbroiled with garlic butter – YUM!.

Plus, Bitter End’s daily reverse happy hour offers $1.50 oysters from 10 p.m. to close.

Bitter End’s shareable food menu features several “land and sea” dishes, including Southern Buttermilk Fried Calamari with a blend of southern spices and served with chipotle aioli and Bitter End’s (B.E.) signature herb oil; NY Style Lobster Roll served slider-style on pretzel rolls and topped with B.E.’s herb oil; and Mesquite Wood Fired Wings with onion jam, herb goat cheese, and toasted ciabatta point.

For those on the hunt for a new brunch spot, Bitter End also serves weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Along with brunchtime drink specials, dishes include The Red Eye with coffee soaked country ham, sunny-side up eggs and toasted cherry tomatoes; the White Trash Hash with crispy tater tots, poblano cheese sauce, bacon, poached egg and scallions; and The Chick Magnet with a housemade cheddar biscuit, provolone, a crispy chicken thigh and jalapeno honey.

Bitter End is located at 2826 Elm St. and open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.