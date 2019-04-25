Earthx2019 To Host Dallas Mayoral Debate

Earthx2019 will host a Mayoral Debate and Town Hall with eight of Dallas’ mayoral candidates discussing the current state and future of the city’s conservation efforts.

The event will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Hall of State at Fair Park, 3939 Grand Ave.

The event will provide an opportunity for residents to personally hear and explore the positions of the candidates, including protecting the city’s resources and quality of life for current residents.

Attending are: Albert Black, Jason Villalba, Lynn McBee, Miguel Patino, Miguel Solis, Regina Montoya, Scott Griggs, and Steve Smith.

Lucy Billingsley will moderate.

As the second largest hosted event in Dallas, EarthX annually attracts more than 130,000 people interested in creating a sustainable world for all living things, and a healthier planet for future generations.

Earthx2019 will include three days (April 26-28) of exhibitions, a film festival, music, entertainment, learning experiences, discussions, forums, and conferences, making it, once again, the world’s largest gathering to positively discuss achievable solutions for environmental change.