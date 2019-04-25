HP Athletes Dash to Regional Meet

Highland Park will be well represented at the Class 5A Region II track and field meet this weekend in Arlington.

The Lady Scots won almost every event they entered at last week’s area meet in Carrollton, including all three relays. Claire Cochran’s time of 15.05 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles was 0.12 seconds faster than her school-record mark from the District 11-5A meet earlier this month.

Cochran also won the long jump. Other individual event champions for the HP girls at the area meet included Olivia Conner (high jump), Phoebe Spackman (pole vault), Olivia Briggs (triple jump), Sophia Oliai (3,200), Maddy Stephens (800), Ella Patterson (400), Meredith Sims (300 hurdles), and Cameron Fawcett (1,600).

The list of regional qualifiers for the HP girls also includes Alie Lavish, Emory Brink, Ella Brown, Kendall Ferguson, Melenaite Pahulu, Erin Harper, Alli Grace Ott, Abigail Schott, Izzy Blaylock, Anastasia Helms, Mary Warriner Kemp, and Elle Thompson.

The HP boys also have several individual regional qualifiers, including Luke Martin (110 hurdles), Cayden Davis (200), Christopher Herrod (300 hurdles), Will Agouridis (300 hurdles), Jack Gurley (400), San Sloan (800), Brett Jacot (800), John Moss (1,600), Kyle Garberding (shot put), Kipp Miller (shot put), Etienne Black (pole vault), Cade Meuse (pole vault), Harrison Kashata (pole vault), Christopher Peters (high jump), and Carson Hart (high jump).

The Scots will have three relay teams at regionals, led by Davis, Hunter Heath, Whit Winfield, and Jack Liston.

The two-day regional meet will begin Friday at UT Arlington’s Maverick Stadium, with the top two finishers in each event qualifying for the Class 5A state meet on May 10 in Austin.