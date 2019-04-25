Taking Readers ‘Inside The Cause’

When I introduce myself and tell people I’m the publisher of Park Cities People, I usually hear, “I love your paper, I read it from cover to cover.” Or “my daughters’ picture was in it a few issues back, thank you so much.”

But sometimes I hear “Oh, you’re the social, ‘fluff’ (air quotes) paper.” After trying not to be offended, I decide that they are confusing us with another publication, or they haven’t read our paper.

Since you are reading this, I don’t have to tell you; we’re much more than fluff. We have great features about people in our community and sports coverage and new business stories. We have stories about what’s happening in our schools and our churches and local political races.

“We’re much more than fluff.” -Pat Martin

As a matter of fact, even in our “social” event coverage, we’ve always tried to give you more than just the faces and ambiance of an event. We share with you what the charitable events raise money for and who is helped by the dollars raised.

Also, I’m pleased to say that we’ve added a regular feature that gives you an even more detailed look at charitable organizations that have upcoming events. It’s called “Inside the Cause” and debuted in March with a story about the Elisa Project, an organization building awareness about eating disorders. It was founded after Elisa McCall, who suffered from eating disorders for years tragically took her own life.

In this edition in our separate Society section, we have two Inside the Cause features. One tells about the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra (GDYO). It gives kids in DISD schools an opportunity to participate, learn from, and collaborate with professional instructors, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and the Dallas Wind Symphony. The second feature is on Mercury One, which was founded on the simple principle: When your neighbor needs help, “you step in, and help.” The organization assists with disaster relief and veterans with PTSD and works against human trafficking.