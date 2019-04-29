Crime Reports April 22 – 28

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WEDDED MISS

A Neiman Marcus box containing a gold Flux napkin ring didn’t make it to the bride and groom. Instead, an officer found the box, open and empty at 6:08 p.m. April 28 in the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Cowper Avenue, not far from where it would have been delivered at a home in the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

22 Monday

Stolen between March 22 and 9 a.m.. April 22: two $300 Cannonade bicycles – a women’s and men’s – from the garage at a home in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

23 Tuesday

Vandals tagged Jones Lang LeSalle Company’s property at MacArthur and Lemmon avenues again. Company officials reported at 9:31 a.m. that someone had sprayed painted a 1-foot by 2-foot word on a wall at the property between April 15 and 16. The estimated cost to clean up the graffiti: $500. A similar crime was committed between April 5 and 8.

24 Wednesday

Reported at at 6:07 p.m.: A woman who lives in the 3400 block of Drexel Drive received a call from her bank, stating that her “replacement credit card” was on its way to her house. She found this odd, because she did not request a new credit card. Then, while out of her house, she received a text message stating that her new card had been delivered. When she arrived home, there was no package on the front porch, nor any sign of a new credit card. Hours later she received a phone call from her credit card company asking for confirmation on several purchases. It turned out the card was fraudulently ordered, then taken off her front porch before she could get it, and used at a 7-Eleven ($37.74), two Wal-Mart locations ($200 and $3.59), and two Macy’s locations ($217.51 and $248.98).

A found white 1997 Honda Accord at 6:26 p.m. at the 3600 block of Mockingbird Lane had quite the rap sheet attached to it: The license plate hit came back with 10 regional warrants. It was also listed as stolen.

25 Thursday

At at 9:28 a.m., a woman reported that while driving in the 4400 block of Belclair Avenue, a man, who lives in her apartment complex in Dallas, drove along the side of her in his Ford and began throwing plastic bottles at her silver 2009 Infinity. She recognized the man as someone who lives in her apartment complex.

28 Sunday

A a woman who lives in the 3500 block of Lindenwold Avenue reported at 10:43 a.m. that the license plate from her 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser had been taken in the past 24 hours.

UNIVERSITY PARK

22 Monday

Stolen between April 18 and 1 p.m. on April 22: a $500 9mm Glock 43 firearm from the center console of a silver 2018 GMC Yukon at a home in the 3400 block of Stanford Avenue.

23 Tuesday

At 3:14 p.m., an employee of Jimmy John’s on Hillcrest Avenue – across the street from SMU – was stabbed with a knife by a coworker who fled in a silver 2006 Pontiac. Officers on April 25 arrested a 24 year old man accused in the case.

25 Thursday

Stolen overnight before 5:26 a.m.: boxes of wire from a construction site in the 4100 block of Lovers Lane. The locks to the fence surrounding the site and the shipping container holding the wires were cut.

Reported at 1:16 p.m., a crook attempted between April 5 and 10 to use the personal information of a man who lives in the 3900 block of Bryn Mawr Drive to open a checking account.

26 Friday

A woman reported at 12:24 p.m. that her son, a 17-year-old, left their home at the 3400 block of Asbury Avenue on Monday and had not yet returned home.

Between 4:54 and 7:30 p.m., a thief stole a package containing a $110 in Gap-brand clothing including a bathing suit from a home in the 2900 block of Fonder Drive.

27 Saturday

A Dallas woman’s $1,000 purse was stolen at The Plaza at Preston Center between 10:45 April 26 and 3:30 a.m. April 27. It contained at $900 wallet, a $150 phone, a credit card, and $100 in cash.

28 Sunday

A $14,000 grey 2004 GMC was stolen from the 3800 block of Centenary Drive sometime between 11:01 a.m. April 27 and 9:44 a.m. April 28.