Dallas CASA Parade of Playhouses Sets 2019 Dates

Dallas CASA’s 24th annual Parade of Playhouses returns this July to NorthPark Center.

The playhouses will be on display from July 12 to 28 in the halls of NorthPark Center. The houses are available to win by purchasing raffle tickets during the event. All proceeds from sponsorships and raffle ticket sales benefit the abused children served by Dallas CASA.

Presented by Crest Cadillac / Crest INFINITI / Crest Volvo, the unique fundraising and awareness event features custom-designed and built playhouses donated by local builders, architects, corporations and organizations.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) volunteers serve as the voices in court for abused and neglected children removed from their homes and placed in the protective care of the state. For many children, their Dallas CASA volunteer is the one constant, caring adult by their sides during a frightening and confusing time.

In 2018, Dallas CASA’s 1,420 volunteers advocated for 3,332 Dallas children. But at the end of the year, one out of five Dallas County children in foster care did not have a volunteer advocate. Dallas CASA hopes to become the largest nonprofit CASA program in the country to serve all Dallas County abused children in protective care who need a CASA volunteer.

To learn more about advocating for abused children, call 214-827-8961 or visit dallascasa.org.