Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center Launches #SaveJane Event

For 24-plus hours straight, volunteers from around North Texas will read the names and ages of over 27,000 children who were reported as abused in Dallas County in 2018. Your voice is needed.

From Thursday, May 2 into Friday, May 3, North Texans will join Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center in taking a stand against child abuse at Klyde Warren Park with the inaugural Save Jane event.

Influential leaders from around the Dallas community have signed up for shifts to read names throughout the event. DCAC welcomes all North Texans to take a turn on-stage and participate in this impactful event by reading a selection of names.

To volunteer to read names, please visit www.savejane.com.

“DCAC hopes that through Save Jane, North Texans will recognize the absolute magnitude and prevalence of child abuse in Dallas County – it is everywhere you look, ” said Lynn Davis, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center president and CEO. “It will take 24-plus hours of non-stop reading to name each child who was abused last year. That is simply unacceptable.

“The event will go through the night because that is representative of DCAC – we never stop fighting for these kids who have suffered unspeakable abuse. DCAC will continue to do our work, but we need the community’s help.”

The only agency of its kind in Dallas County, DCAC provides a coordinated, multi-disciplinary approach to the investigation, prosecution, and treatment of child abuse cases. DCAC’s partner agencies include Dallas County law enforcement, Child Protective Services, the District Attorney’s Office, and Children’s Health.

Because these children are minors and their identities must be protected, “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” will be used in place of their names.

The event corresponds with an awareness campaign.