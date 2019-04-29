Design Icons To Speak at Dallas Architecture Forum

The Dallas Architecture Forum, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing public education about architecture, design, and the urban environment, concludes its 2018-2019 lecture season May 1 with architects Calvin Tsao and Zack McKown, co-founders of TsAO & McKOWN Architects.

Forum executive director Nate Eudaly said Tsao and McKown are internationally honored architects and designers whose work exemplifies, in the words of the late Stanley Marcus, “only the best.”

“Their broad experience and detailed, thoughtful approach to architecture and design will inspire and elevate the vision of those fortunate to attend their presentation for The Forum,” Eudaly said.

The lecture begins at 7 p.m. May 1, with check-in and a complimentary reception beginning at 6:15 p.m., in the Horchow Auditorium at the Dallas Museum of Art.

Tsao and McKown are internationally acclaimed architects and designers, whose projects range in scale from a 20 acre/6 million-square-foot urban development to the design of a lipstick case, and from residential and office towers in Manhattan and Asia to rural retreats and private residences for high-profile clients.

Their work can be found in New York City and across the United States, as well as in China, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, and Japan. Highly honored, recognitions include The American Academy in Rome, the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award presented by former President Barak Obama, and induction in the Interior Design Hall of Fame and Architectural Digest AD 100

Recent work includes a residential and community center for retired Buddhist monks in Bhutan, a campus expansion and new headquarters for the Sunbrella textile company in North Carolina, and a 200-unit residential development in Suzhou, China that is anchored (physically and programmatically) by a ‘life-long-learning’ campus and by an east/west healthcare and wellness complex – plus hotels designed in conjunction with the two centers.

In 2009, the two were both honored at the White House for receiving a Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Museum National Design Award.

They are both fellows of the American Institute of Architects, and their work has been honored with retrospective exhibits at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design, Syracuse University, and Parsons The New School for Design.

Tsao currently serves on the Board of The American Academy in Rome and the Architectural League of New York, for which he is a former president.

He has lectured and taught at numerous universities in the U.S. and abroad.

McKown serves on the Board of Directors of the Design Trust for Public Space, a non-profit dedicated to improving public space in New York City, and on the board of Scenic Hudson, a non-profit instrumental in preserving and restoring the Hudson River Valley.

Tickets for this lecture are $20 for general admission, $15 for DMA members, and $5 for students (with ID). Tickets can be purchased at the door before the lecture. No reservations are needed to attend Forum lectures.