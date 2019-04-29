Orchestra of New Spain Presents Home & Garden Concert

Fredric Chopin gave only 30 public concerts during his entire career for the fact that he preferred a more intimate, salon setting to a large venue.

Taking a composition page from Chopin’s venerable book, the Orchestra of New Spain’s Home & Garden concert, entitled “Chopin’s Romanticism in Spain,” will take place at 6:30 p.m. May 9 in Barbara Bradfield’s beautiful White Rock home and will feature Spanish pianist Patricia García Gil performing on a Chopin era fortepiano.

Tickets, which are $60 and inclusive of wine, tapas, and complimentary valet parking, can be purchased through www.ticketdfw.com or by calling 214-871-5000.

Patricia García Gil is a young professional, who has won numerous piano competitions and has performed concert tours throughout the world including Spain, Portugal, France, Holland, England, Scotland, and Italy. In 2012, she was admitted to the International Piano Academy “Incentre col Maestro” in Italy.

García Gil continues to develop her historical performances with the Fortepiano at the “Bartolomeo Cristofori” Academy in Florence and “Villa Bossy” (Italy) and the French Foundation of “Abbaye aux Dames.”

The evening will also include a conversation about the fortepiano, which is an early form of the piano originating in the 18th and early 19th centuries, and how it has a smaller range and softer timbre than a modern piano, said music director Grover Wilkins.

“Barbara’s home, which was designed by Dallas’ own Frank Welch, radiates her benevolent, giving spirit,” Wilkins said. “It is a place of community where the arts flourish in its contemporary, inviting environment that harmonizes seamlessly with the contiguous natural beauty of White Rock Lake.”