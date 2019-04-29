Perot Museum Presents Two-Day “May the Fourth Be With You” Event

Don your favorite sci-fi gear and travel to a “galaxy far, far away” as the Perot Museum of Nature and Science celebrates the power of the Force with a two-day May The Fourth Be With You weekend extravaganza May 4 and 5.

Guests will be able to connect with the light and dark sides of the Force while enjoying special sci-fi activities, saber battles on the Plaza, droid races, virtual reality, performances, character meet-ups, Star Wars-themed music, food, and more. They also will be able to discover the science behind the famous films by exploring robotics, futuristic technology and life on other planets.

Special film showings of Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (11:15 a.m.) and Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2:15 p.m.) will take place in The Hoglund Foundation Theater. Film tickets are $8.

Activities, which take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, are free with general admission.

For a full schedule and to purchase your tickets in advance, go to perotmuseum.org.