Texas Rangers Larges Fundraiser Goes to “Margaritaville”

Dallas’ Hilton Anatole ballroom will be transformed into “Margaritaville” for the Park Place Dealerships – Texas Rangers Triple Play Game Show Spectacular on May 5.

This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, which sponsors sports programs for kids across North Texas. Last year’s event raised nearly $750,000 for the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

“This is one of our favorite charity events of the year,” said Neil Grossman, chief executive officer of Park Place Dealerships. “It’s a lot of fun for everyone and we are proud to support the efforts of the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. They have invested more than $30 million in our community to improve the lives of local children, including the creation of the Texas Rangers MLB Academy Sports Complex in Dallas which provides instruction for kids 6 – 18 years old.”

The Park Place Dealerships – Texas Rangers Triple Play Game Show Spectacular features Texas Rangers players, coaches, broadcasters, and alumni. Fans enjoy unparalleled access to their favorite Rangers for autographs, photos, and sharing their love of the game of baseball.

The highlight of the evening is always when the Rangers players compete against each other in hilarious game shows.

This year’s competition will include the fan favorite Fielders Feud and a new entry Heads Up. The list of participants for each game will be announced at a later date.

Fielders Feud pits Rangers Infielders against Outfielders in a game designed after the popular TV show “Family Feud.” The players’ answers and the teasing banter between them is always entertaining.

Emily Jones and John Rhadigan of FOX Sports Southwest will serve as MC’s for the evening. To reserve tables or purchase individual tickets, contact the Foundation at 817-273-5275 or go to texasrangers.com/tripleplay.

Among the items available for bidding in the live and silent auctions are a road trip to Boston to see the Rangers play the Red Sox that includes transportation on the Texas team plane and dining with Hall of Fame pitching great Dennis Eckersley; a trip to the Dominican Republic with a tour of the Rangers’ new Baseball Academy; and special suite experiences for the Paul McCartney and Billy Joel concerts later this year at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

There will also be private hitting and pitching lessons with current Rangers players, and many other exclusive Rangers experiences, including the opportunity to watch a home game with Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez from seats next to the first base dugout.

Park Place Dealerships is the title presenter of Triple Play, with other sponsors including FOX Sports Southwest, CBS11, TEXAS21, and 105.3 The FAN.