Elahmadi Claims All-Around State Title

Highland Park’s Adam Elahmadi won the parallel bars and finished second on four other events to capture the boys all-around title at the gymnastics state meet in Bryan. (File photo: Rob Graham)

Highland Park senior Adam Elahmadi reached the pinnacle of Texas high school gymnastics on Saturday.

Elahmadi won the boys all-around title at the Texas State High School Gymnastics Championships in Bryan, becoming just the sixth athlete in program history — and the first since Meyer Williams in 2013 — to accomplish the feat.

He also won an individual event title on parallel bars while placing second on pommel horse, rings, vault, and horizontal bar. The Scots were ninth in the team standings.

HP also came in ninth in the girls team standings, with seniors Tatum Meeks and Katherine Downing being named to a Texas team that will travel to the National High School Gymnastics Association Senior Invitational meet next month in Florida.