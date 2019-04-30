GALLERY: 5th Annual Boots & Blessings Gala

The Fifth Annual Boots & Blessings Gala took place on April 6 at Austin Ranch to benefit Ally’s Wish.

The Flower Mound-based organization grants wishes to mothers battling terminal illnesses, so they may create lasting memories with their children and loved ones. Attendees kicked off the night by perusing an extensive silent auction. TV personality Scott Murray served as emcee for the evening and gathered everyone to their seats where the program began with a rousing game of Heads or Tails with the winner receiving a pair of Dallas Cowboys football tickets.

Larry and Pat Conner took to the stage to remember their daughter, Allyson Hendrickson, the inspiration for the creation of Ally’s Wish and the organization’s first wish recipient. They wistfully reminisced about her obsession with candy sprinkles and then invited each guest to take the small bottles of candy sprinkles at their place setting and dose their cupcake in memory of Allyson.

Larry Conner then led the room in prayer and blessed not only the meal but prayed that guests would open up their hearts and wallets for the evening to support Ally’s Wish in their fundraising endeavors. Guests then enjoyed live Country-Western entertainment from The Breckenridge Band as they dined on a traditional BBQ fare.

(Photos: Bob Manzano)