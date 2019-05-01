Dallas Museum of Art Toasts Dior With Exhibition Ambassadors Luncheon

The Dallas Museum of Art will celebrate the exhibition, Dior: From Paris to the World with an Exhibition Ambassadors luncheon, chaired by Gene Jones, Charlotte Jones Anderson, and Jordan Jones, with honorary chair Nancy C. Rogers, at 11:30 a.m. May 13.

Luncheon attendees will enjoy a sneak peek of the iconic exhibition, which surveys more than 70 years of the House of Dior’s legacy, featuring a dynamic selection of over 100 haute couture dresses, as well as accessories, photographs, original sketches, runway videos, and other archival material.

This exhibition profiles both Dior himself and subsequent artistic directors, including Yves Saint Laurent (1958–1960), Marc Bohan (1961–1989), Gianfranco Ferré (1989–1996), John Galliano (1997–2011), Raf Simons (2012–2015), and Maria Grazia Chiuri (2016–present), all of whom have carried Dior’s vision into the 21st century.

In addition, luncheon patrons, along with DMA Circle level members and above, will receive an exclusive invitation to a VIP Opening Celebration, sponsored by Neiman Marcus and hosted by honorary chair Nancy C. Rogers with Catherine M. Rose, president of DMA board of trustees; William M. Lamont, Jr., chairman of DMA board of trustees; and Agustín Arteaga, Eugene McDermott Director of the DMA, from 6 to 9 p.m. May 14.

Reception guests will have the opportunity to meet Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri and other Dior top executives.

Exhibition Ambassador tickets begin at $2,500 and are available now by visiting dioratthedma.org, calling 214-922-1808, or emailing [email protected].

For information about becoming a DMA Circle member, please contact Larissa Fong at [email protected] or 214-922-1205.

About Dior: From Paris to the World

Dior: From Paris to the World requires a $20 ticket for adults Tuesday–Thursday, and a $25 ticket for adults Friday–Sunday, with discounts for seniors, students, and military. DMA Members and children 11 and under are free.