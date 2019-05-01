GALLERY: The Narrative Paintings of Igor Samsonov

Art lovers and collectors gathered on April 7 at the Museum of Biblical Art to see the dazzling show Beauty in Passion: The Narrative Paintings of Igor Samsonov.

The thirty-five paintings by Russian artist Samsonov portray humanity’s stories in his contemporary approach to Classical Realism, delivered with vivid compositions and dazzling colors. Born in 1963, Samsonov studied at the famous Ilya Repin Leningrad Institute for Painting, Sculpture, and Architecture.

Bob Malenfant, the Owner of Southwest Gallery which represents Samsonov in Dallas, introduced the other key players, David Salomon and Dr. Wayne Yates. Salomon, a philanthropist, writer, real estate developer and professional photographer, discovered Samsonov, and eventually brought him to the Gallery.

Salomon went on to say, “For Igor, it all starts with a story. He has a story in mind, and then through music, painting, the history of art, it gets to become a painting which is a very difficult process for him. He cannot create more than ten or twelve paintings a year because it is so hard to get one just the right way. To get 30 of them together here is unusual. I hope the people of Dallas really enjoy this show.”

Beauty in Passion: The Narrative Paintings of Igor Samsonov will be on view at the Museum of Biblical Art until June 9.

(Photos: Chandler Windeborn)