HP Sends 3 Teams to State Golf Tourney

Whether Highland Park can repeat as Class 5A boys golf champions remains to be seen, but in terms of depth, the Scots will be unmatched at the upcoming state tournament.

The Scots will have two full teams at state for the first time since 2013, and for just the fourth time in program history, when play opens on May 20 at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

Trip Carter led the charge for HP at the Region II tournament last week in Rockwall, winning individual medalist honors with a two-round score of 70-66—136. Turner Hosch (72-69—141) was fifth and Austin Morrow (71-71—142) finished sixth.

Carter and Hosch were part of a Highland Park Blue team that cruised to a 19-stroke win at the regional tournament. Morrow paced the HP Gold squad, which topped Frisco Wakeland by six shots for the runner-up spot. Therefore, both quintets will move on.

HP also will be represented at the girls state tournament on May 13-14 on the same course. The Lady Scots earned the spot by finishing second as a team at the regional tournament. HP sophomore An Shelmire (76-73—149) was third individually.