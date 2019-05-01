Local Couple to Chair GDYO Gala

The Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra will present ‘The Sights and Sounds of Paris’ Annual Gala and Season Finale performance celebrating over 47 years of providing music education and performance opportunities to the young musicians of the North Texas community.

Preston Hollow couple Alan and Rita Sue Gold will chair the May 19 event held at the Meyerson Symphony Center.

The gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by dinner, memorable remarks and awards. At 7:30 p.m., guests will be invited into the hall to enjoy a sensational performance entitled ‘Viva Paris’ featuring the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra’s premier ensemble, under the direction of Richard Giangiulio.

The concert, in collaboration with the Plano Civic Chorus and Rainelle Krause, soprano, will include Poulenc’s Gloria, Symphonie Fantastique, Op. 14 by Berlioz, and selections from Bizet’s Carmen Suites.

The Annual Gala and Season Finale performance is the sole fundraising event for the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra. The funds raised at this event contribute significantly to the organization’s ability to provide much-needed services and once in a lifetime musical opportunities for the youth in Dallas and North Texas.

Click here to read our latest Inside the Cause feature on the organization.

GDYO is in a season of growth, now serving over 2,000 young musicians through nine ensembles, as well as subsidized programming within underserved DISD music programs. Additionally, the organization is preparing for an Italian performance tour for the Wind Symphony, in July, and a tour of China for GDYO in the summer of 2020.

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra provides wholesome, challenging musical education and performance opportunities for special young musicians, ages 6-18, which come from 50 different communities and over 120 different schools in North Texas.