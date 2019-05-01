North Italia Now Open at Union Dallas

Whether you’re looking for a great place to enjoy lunch, a perfect patio with gorgeous downtown views to eat dinner al fresco, or a new brunch spot that’s serving up bread pudding French toast, a new Dallas eatery has you covered.

North Italia from Sam Fox Restaurants announced today the official grand opening at The Union Dallas.

My sister and I stopped by last week to preview the menu and were more than enticed with all of the scratch-made offerings – the bubbled pizza crust was a real sign of freshness. Beyond the food, the atmosphere was perfection, and the staff lived up to their reputation of being highly attentive. It’s no wonder the restaurant prides itself on delivering a perfect handcrafted experience.

Open for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, and weekday happy hour, North Italia’s newest location in Dallas features indoor and patio seating, as well as a full-service bar.

North Italia includes traditional Italian favorites, along with lighter menu options, made daily using only the best ingredients. The Dallas menu includes new seasonal items such as the Heirloom Tomato & Burrata with basil pesto, charred tomato vinaigrette, and grilled bread; Arugula & Avocado Salad served with lemon, extra virgin olive oil, and grana padano; the Bianca Pizza with smoked mozzarella, aged provolone, ricotta, arugula and lemon oil; Burrata Tortellini with cherry tomato, basil, pecorino, and rustic tomato sauce; Grilled Wild Striped Bass roasted cauliflower, fennel, zucchini, broccolini, lemon and butter; and the Roasted Chicken prepared with roasted seasonal vegetables, and charred tomato vinaigrette.

As for cocktails, the increasingly popular Aperol Spritz joins North Italia’s drink menu — alongside new additions like the Bella Fiore made with house-infused ginger vodka, vanilla, Giffard framboise, lemon, and prosecco; and the Ginger Blossom Margarita with ana maria tequila, Fiorente elderflower, greenbar ginger, cucumber, and lime.