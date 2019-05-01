Texas Women’s Foundation Announces Women in Leadership Panel Discussions

Texas Women’s Foundation, the largest regional women’s fund in the world, is inviting those interested to learn about the unique issues facing women and girls in North Texas on May 9 – at events in Collin and Dallas counties.

A breakfast event will take place in Plano and lunch in Dallas. Both events are free, but registration is required (click here to register).

Moderated by Texas Women’s Foundation president & CEO Roslyn Dawson Thompson, an esteemed panel of female leaders will speak about the opportunities and obstacles they face navigating their work cultures and leadership responsibilities.

The Plano event begins at 8 a.m. at the Renaissance Hotel at Legacy West, 6007 Legacy Drive.

Panelist include:

Bonnie Clinton is head of Indirect Procurement Shared Services for Toyota North America where she is responsible for the strategic leadership and services of several departments that support the business units of Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Financial Services.

Maria Lopez, Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School student, is a member of Texas Women’s Foundation’s Young Women’s Advisory Council (YWAC), a group of the Young Women’s Initiative (YWI). The YWI focuses on amplifying the voices and power of young women of color, ages 16-24, from the community’s most challenged neighborhoods.

Anita Paxton is the vice president of Talent Management at Axxess, where her mission is to lead organizational success through people. As a strategist, she develops talent strategy aligned with the overall company goal to attract, hire, manage and retain top talent for the company.

The lunch event begins at 11:30 a.m. at Campbell Centre II Mezzanine Conference Center, 8150 N. Central Expressway.

Panelist include:

Maria Lopez, Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School student, is a member of Texas Women’s Foundation’s Young Women’s Advisory Council (YWAC), a group of the Young Women’s Initiative (YWI). The YWI focuses on amplifying the voices and power of young women of color, ages 16-24, from the community’s most challenged neighborhoods.

Neena Newberry is a twelve-time award-winning executive coach, speaker, and author. A former Deloitte Consulting executive with more than 25 years of business and leadership development experience, Neena excels at simple, proven solutions to achieve unprecedented business and career results.

Tanya Winchel is a single mother, storm spotter and senior vice president/director of accounting and tax, Hilltop Holdings Inc. Her expertise falls in the area of corporate taxation, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships in the banking, broker-dealer and mortgage industries.