GALLERY: Children’s Cancer Fund Patron Party

Gala Chair Kimberly Schlegel Whitman welcomed everyone and thanked the Royalls for hosting an evening as well as all the sponsors and in-kind donors and honorary co-chair Roger Staubach who has been involved since the event’s beginning – 31 years ago – as well as Troy Aikman who has been involved for 22 years.

Last year’s Gala Co-Chairs: Candice Romo and Hollie Siglin attended to formally pass the torch to Kimberly, who’s already ignited a passion and purpose to her friends and business colleagues. Children’s Cancer Fund Executive Director Jennifer Arthur said, “Kim is leading the charge to share our mission across the nation. We have donations coming in from New York to L.A.”

Serving as CCF Gala Chair, Kim has made several visits to Children’s Medical Center to learn from the top pediatric oncologists. She’s delivered crafts to kids in the playroom and visited inpatient CCF models. For Kim, this isn’t just about planning this mega gala, but it’s about making a difference in the lives of kids with cancer.

(Photos: Kristina Bowman)