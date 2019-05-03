Calling All Artists: Coloring Book Cover Contest

Here’s a chance to earn some major bragging rights this summer!

We are looking for cover art entries for our annual Park Cities People July 4th Coloring Book. This year’s book will appear in the July issue of Park Cities People, which will be passed out at the Park Cities 4th of July Parade at Goar Park.

Contest Rules:

• All ages are eligible to submit artwork (one entry per person)

• All entries must include; name, telephone number, and email

• Entries must be standard 8.5 X 11

• Deadline for entries is Monday, May 27

• To submit entires online, click here

• To mail entries: Park Cities People, Attn: July 4th Cover Coloring Contest, 750 North St. Paul Street, Suite 2100, Dallas, TX 75201

Park Cities People staff will vote on entries and the winner will be revealed in the July issue. Happy drawing!