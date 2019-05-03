Dallas Couple Launches Luxury Sports Medicine Studio

In Dallas, fitness and wellness reign.

But, when it comes to recovery, it’s easy to fall apart. That’s where Dynamic Sports Medicine steps in. The new luxury sports medicine studio, started by Dallasites Dr. Brian and Dr. Jinna Mann, offers athletes, executives, and everyone alike new ways to train and recover.

Located near the Galleria. the studio offers a wide variety of treatments and tools, including cupping, sports acupuncture, recovery boots, Myo acoustic compression therapy, and CBD-infused massages.

“With our wide variety of treatments and rare access to some of the newest recovery tools, Dynamic Sports Medicine completely changes the recovery game for Dallasites, allowing them to both train and recover like professional athletes,” said Dr. Brian Mann, Co-Founder of Dynamic Sports Medicine. “From some of Dallas’ top fitness instructors to Fortune 500 executives who spend 90 percent of the year on the road, our trainers are able to customize plans that treat the full range of physical ailments.”