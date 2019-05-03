GALLERY: Fur Ball Kick-Off Party

Puppies Ares, Poseidon and Dionysus snuggled close to their fans as they were paraded around the Stanley Korshak store at the SPCA of Texas’ Fur Ball Kick-off Party on April 11.

About 150 Fur Ball supporters, sponsors, members of the SPCA of Texas Board of Directors and former chairs joined 2019 Chairs John and Lana Payne and Co-Chairs Katherine and Jacob Payne as well as Auction Co-Chair Amber Camper to enjoy the evening of shopping, sipping, snacking and of course cuddling with puppies. Special thanks to Stanley Korshak who offered 10% of proceeds from event sales back to the SPCA of Texas.

(Photos: Thomas Garza Photography)