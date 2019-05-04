Blue Jean Baby Opens in Snider Plaza

The doors have finally opened to the highly-anticipated Snider Plaza brick and mortar, Blue Jean Baby, and it’s time to celebrate. Sisters Lola and Taylor Rogers want you to join them for a festive evening full of fashion, fun, and treasure hunting.

A purveyor of all things style, Lola and Taylor want to share their experiences and chic treasures with the Dallas market. That is why they are inviting you to join them May 9 at the Snider Plaza boutique for a grand opening soiree – Sip on margaritas and shop spring’s must-have trends. Who knows, you might just find that special something you’ve been on the hunt for all along.

Blue Jean Baby is the brainchild of the Rogers sisters – sparked after an unforgettable childhood spent going on antiquing adventures with their mother.

“Our mother tried to teach us how to find the beauty in imperfect things,” shared Taylor. “She was the one that taught us that mixing high-fashion with thrift store finds is what makes a look unique to you.”

A firm believer in this trick is what sparked the magic behind the dynamic duo’s business venture – offering a whimsical mix of luxurious contemporary looks paired with handpicked vintage.

With a knack for business and an eye for style, the Rogers sisters have tactfully built their business from the ground up. They have designed their own brand which, to no surprise, is the store’s moniker, but also scour worldwide to source unique rarities and vintage finds.

“We love the idea of something having a backstory,” enthused Taylor.

In fact, one of the first landscapes Blue Jean Baby first tested the waters with is the venerable Rose Bowl flea market. The connections made from their serendipitous debut are vendors they still work with today.

Located at 6611 Hillcrest Avenue, Blue Jean Baby is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.