Face Haus Dallas Giving Nurses Free Facials On National Nurses Day

Dallas nurses, it’s on the Haus.

Newly open at Preston Royal Village, Face Haus is inviting all nurses to come in for a complimentary “Haus Special” facial May 6 in honor of National Nurses Day.

Face Hau is the first-ever open concept “facial bar” that offers a unique, open floor plan so taking care of your skin is as easy and inviting as sitting down at a blowout bar.

Click here to read more about the studio.

Nurses interested in the free facial can call or book online. A medical ID is required at the appointment.

The Haus Special, normally $65, is perfect for all skin types, gently exfoliates

using Lactic acid, botanical hyaluronic seals in moisture and an oxygen blast soothes and heightens hydration.

Tip and any “Boosts” are not included.